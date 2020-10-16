The Forsyth Panthers picked up their fifth win of the season Friday night, after shutting out Pleasant Hope with a 56-0 win.
Head coach Kris Conley said preparing for Friday’s game against Pleasant Hope was different. They always try to keep the team focused leading up to a game, but he admitted things weren’t as clean as he’d like them to be during practice the past week.
“I thought we had a good week at practice,” Conley said. “It was a little sloppy, I’d like it to be a little cleaner.”
The Panthers got things started pretty early Friday, and they scored their first touchdown just over two minutes into the game. Their second followed shortly after, when Pleasant Hope fumbled the ball and the Panthers recovered it and took it into the end zone. They attempted a two point conversion, and it was good. Just over three minutes into the game, the team had worked their way to a 14-0 lead.
Forsyth would put one more in the end zone, and would make the extra point, making it a 21-0 game after the first quarter.
It didn’t take quite as long for the Panthers to score in the second quarter. Just under a minute in, they found their way to another touchdown. The attempt at an extra point was good, making it a 28-0 game with 10:41 to go in the half.
Forsyth would add three more touchdowns, with an extra point tacked onto each one, before the half. At halftime, Forsyth had a 49-0 lead.
Coming back from the half with a 49-0 lead, Conley gave the younger players some more playing time. The Panthers didn’t score as often as they had during the first half, but still managed to get one past Pleasant Hope’s defense.
Eight minutes into the third quarter, the Panthers scored one with an extra point to extend their lead to 56-0.
The Panthers held Pleasant Hope’s offense off in the fourth to ensure they’d get the shutout win.
After the game Friday, Conley mentioned how proud he was of the team.
“It’s always good to come out with a win,” Conley said. “I’m really proud of the way our younger guys played in the second half. It was a little rocky, but they stepped up and made some plays when they needed to.”
The Panthers close out the regular season next Friday with a home game against Central (0-8).
In other area news, Hollister picked up a 20-13 win at Mt. Vernon, Reeds Spring fell 22-20 at Aurora and Branson fell 45-24 at Joplin. That makes Hollister and Branson each 3-5 for the season and Reeds Spring 2-5 for the season.
