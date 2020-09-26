Friday night’s rivalry game between Hollister and Reeds Spring was a nail-biter until the very end, but ultimately ended with the Wolves picking up their second win of the season.
Reeds Spring got on the board first, but their three points didn’t come until there were just over three minutes left in the first. They left the first quarter with a 3-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Wolves found the endzone putting them up 9-0. They went for the extra point, and held onto the 10-0 lead for over four minutes. With 3:59 left in the first half, the ball left the hands of senior Layton Morgan and landed in the palms of sophomore Blake Russell who made it into the end zone to get Hollister on the board. The team's attempt at a two-point conversion was no good.
After the first half, Reeds Spring had a 10-6 lead.
The second half was more of a battle.
Reeds Spring scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter – pulling themselves up to a 24-6 lead. Hollister went scoreless until there was 3:45 remaining in the third. Again, the attempt at a two-point conversion was no good. Reeds Spring regained control of the ball, but senior Cody Johnson intercepted a pass with 2:28 left in the quarter. It allowed the Tigers to take the ball up toward their end zone, and close out the third with another touchdown. Another attempt at a two-point conversion was no good.
After three quarters of play, Reeds Spring remained in the lead with a score of 24-18.
A scoreless fourth would close out the game, but Hollister turned it into a battle. They needed just one touchdown to tie up the game.
Hollister recovered a fumble about four minutes into the quarter, and brought the ball back into the red zone. They couldn’t complete a pass into the end zone, leaving the Wolves with the ball once more.
With 30 seconds left, Hollister had the ball in their hands again. Senior Konner Hatfield had an impressive carry, and it brought the Tigers back into the red zone. A few incomplete passes from the Tigers helped the Wolves take the 24-18 win.
In other area news, Branson fell 33-10 at Carthage and Forsyth fell 46-6 against Skyline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.