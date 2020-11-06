For most of Branson’s second-round district game Friday night, they traded blows with Carthage right up into the fourth quarter, but the Pirates ultimately came up short, 55-35.
After Branson opened the game with a three-and-out, the two teams traded scores for much of the half.
The scoring started with a two-yard touchdown run from Cristian Berumen, which was set up by a 60-yard run, also by Berumen to tie the game 7-7.
After another touchdown from Carthage, the Pirates were forced to punt, but the punt was fumbled by Carthage, giving the ball right back to Branson. Berumen then capped a short drive with a 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14.
Carthage got another touchdown, but Branson blocked the PAT to make the score 20-14.
That blocked kick would allow Branson to take the lead a few minutes later after a well-placed punt gave Carthage the ball at their own 1-yard line and, two plays later, the Pirates recovered a fumble in the end zone to put Branson ahead 21-20.
Carthage added a touchdown at two-point conversion with 1:13 remaining in the half to go up 28-21.
In the third quarter, Carthage tried to put the game away with two more scores to take a 42-21 lead.
But Branson managed to get back into the game, starting with another Berumen touchdown run for a 42-28 score.
Branson followed that with a successful onside kick. The ensuing drive ended with a touchdown pass from Tristan Pierce to Ethan Jones, bringing Branson to only one score down at 42-35.
The fourth quarter, however, belonged to Carthage, adding two touchdowns for a final score of 55-35.
Branson’s season finishes with a 4-7 record. Carthage, undefeated, and the No. 1 seed in the district, will move on next week to play Webb City for the district championship.
In other Tri-Lakes Area action, Forsyth lost to Fair Grove 41-20. Reeds Spring's season also came to an end when the Wolves had to forfeit their scheduled game at Cassville due to COVID quarantine.
