It’s not often a team gets a chance for revenge just one week after a loss, but the Branson Pirates got that opportunity Friday and were able to take advantage of it by beating Republic 34-13 on the road, one week after dropping a game to the Tigers at home.
And because this was the first round of District play, the win had more significance than a normal game.
Branson jumped out to an early lead when Tristan Pierce hit Cristian Berumen for a 3-yard touchdown pass to go up 6-0. The extra point was blocked.
Branson added to their lead with 1:10 left in the quarter when Payton McCormick took it in for a 5-yard touchdown run. With the extra point, the Pirates took a 13-0 lead.
After a Branson fumble, Republic managed to get on the board with a four-play drive capped off by a touchdown run up the middle by Connor Sandridge.
Branson added to their lead on a 34-yard run to the end zone by David Hadaller, to provide the halftime score, 20-7.
Republic got the ball to start the second half and drove down the field, but the Pirates recovered a fumble to get the ball back. The Pirates defense came up big again later in the third quarter with a stop on fourth down to put a halt to a long Tigers drive. The next time Republic got the ball, the Pirates’ Cade Grimm intercepted a pass on the first play. That was followed by a pass to McCormick, a run by Berumen, and a seven-yard touchdown pass from Pierce to Brady Blackwell with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter to go ahead 27-7.
Republic got into the end zone again on the final play of the quarter on a pass from Gavyn Beckner to Landon Porter. The kick missed to the left to make the score 27-13 going into the fourth quarter.
But that’s when Branson put it away.
The Pirates took the ball at the beginning of the fourth quarter and spent more than half of that quarter driving down the field on a long run by Hadaller and several strong, tackle-breaking runs from Beruman. The drive ended on a keeper by Pierce who took it in for a 2-yard touchdown and a 34-13 lead with 5:48 left in the game.
Republic put together one more good drive, but it ended when Josiah Hutchison intercepted a pass in the end zone to give the ball back to the Pirates.
In other Tri-Lakes area action, Forsyth beat Willow Springs 44-21. A scheduled game between Hollister and Reeds Spring was canceled because Hollister could not compete due to players isolating due to COVID-19.
Next week, Branson will get another chance to avenge a regular season loss when they travel to Carthage. Reeds Spring will play at Cassville, and Forsyth will play a rematch against Fair Grove.
