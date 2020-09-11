Week three ended on a good note for the Hollister Tigers. They picked up their first win of the season – something head coach Rich Adkins has been waiting for.
The Tigers came out with a 14-12 victory against Seneca Friday night. They improved to 1-2 for the season.
“I think every night whether we’re going to win or not,” Adkins said. “So when you get that first one, it’s a relief for sure.”
Hollister got things started early in the game, with a touchdown just minutes into the first quarter. The touchdown came off a forced turnover and a pass from senior Layton Morgan to junior Tristen Parker.
The Tigers went scoreless the rest of the half, but managed to hold Seneca back. They left the half up 6-0.
Coming back from the half, things proved a bit tough for the Tigers. Seneca got past them in the third, scoring their first touchdown of the game. The Tigers blocked Seneca’s attempt at the extra point, preventing them from taking the lead.
Hollister seemed to come back to life in the fourth quarter, scoring their second touchdown of the game off a run from Konner Hatfield in the early minutes of the quarter. The Tigers set up for a two-point conversion after the touchdown, and made it past Seneca’s defense to take a 14-6 lead.
They held Seneca for the next 10 minutes, but eventually, they made it past to score a touchdown. With just over a minute left, Seneca was in position to potentially tie the game.
Similar to the Tigers earlier in the quarter, Seneca set up for a two-point conversion. A pass was thrown, but was incomplete thanks to the Tigers’ defense.
With just over a minute left, the Tigers let the clock run out. They took a 14-12 win, their first of the season.
Adkins said he’s proud of his team and how they powered through, and added that the team stayed focused for the entirety of the game.
“We played with the intensity we need to play with all the time,” Adkins said. “When things went bad tonight, we didn’t get frustrated, we just kept our heads. A couple weeks ago, we kind of let them get in our heads and got frustrated. Tonight the kids just stayed the course and believed they would win.”
Friday’s win comes after a tough loss at Nevada last week.
“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like you’re ever going to get (the first win),” Adkins said. “Especially after last week when we just didn’t show up.”
The Tigers travel to Marshfield next weekend. Adkins said one of the goals for the Tigers is to win the Big 8 on the east side.
“That definitely starts with Marshfield,” Adkins said.
Marshfield is also 1-2 for the season, after securing their first win Friday night against Springfield Catholic.
In other area news Branson jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held on to beat Carl Junction 21-20, Forsyth, who was originally scheduled to play Clever this week, ended up playing Clinton and winning 49-13, and Reeds Spring lost 28-10 to Mt. Vernon.
