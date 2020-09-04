Branson football has two losses under their belt early in the season, after losing 26-16 at Ozark Friday night.
Despite the loss, the team had a promising start. Each team held the other off until there was just 2:35 left in the first quarter. A pass to senior Brady Blackwell was completed to put the Pirates on the board. The extra point was good, putting the team up 7-0.
The Pirates held Ozark for more than half of the second quarter, until their opponent was able to tie the game up. With the minutes dwindling in the second, senior Cristian Berumen went for a field goal that would pull Branson out of the tie.
The Pirates led 10-7 at the half.
A scoreless third quarter for the Pirates would allow Ozark to bring in two touchdowns of their own just four minutes apart. After three quarters, Branson trailed 20-10.
Ozark went on to score once more in the fourth quarter, putting them up 26-10. Branson answered with one of their own from Berumen to put them just 10 points behind Ozark once again.
Each team managed to hold their opponent for the remaining six minutes, leaving the final score at 26-16 Ozark.
The Pirates are back home Friday, where they will play Carl Junction who is 1-1 for the season.
Other Area Scores
Hollister: 31-6 loss to Nevada
Reeds Spring: 27-23 loss to Lamar
Forsyth: 49-0 loss to Buffalo
