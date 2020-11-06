The Forsyth Panthers fell 41-20 Friday night and ended their season.
Their game against Fair Grove on Friday held some similarities to their first game against them earlier this season. It ended pretty similarly, too.
Like the earlier game, it took the Panthers some time to get their first points on the board. At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers trailed 14-0. However, they got to work a little earlier this time around.
With 8:45 to go until the half, the Panthers found their way to the end zone. The extra point was good, and the Panthers had cut Fair Grove’s lead in half.
About four minutes later, Fair Grove managed to extend their lead once again. It only took just over 2 minutes before the Panthers answered with one of their own, it would be the last touchdown of the half.
Forsyth trailed Fair Grove by just seven points after the first half.
The second half brought a scoreless third quarter, but Fair Grove got things started pretty fast in the fourth. Just a minute and a half in, they added another touchdown to the board to extend their lead over Forsyth to 14 points.
About two minutes later, Forsyth came back with another of their own to bring them within eight points of tying the game. It would be the last time the Panthers made it to the end zone.
Fair Grove added an additional 13 points to their final score in the last seven minutes of the game.
The loss left the Panthers with a 7-4 record for the second, the best in the program’s history.
In other Tri-Lakes news, Branson fell 55-35 at Carthage and Reed Springs’ game was canceled due to COVID.
