When head coach Jacob Thompson-King arrived at Blue Eye, he never thought he’d have the goal of making it to state.

Six seasons later, and he’s got two team titles, three second-place finishes and a three-time state champion between the boys and girls teams.

“I never imagined ‘yeah, I want to win a state championship,’” Thompson-King said. “That wasn’t even on my radar.”

It’s been several years in the making. Thompson-King started coaching at Blue Eye in 2015. He saw several of the boys and girls on his team now running at middle schoolers. Since then, they’ve flourished into impressive athletes.

What impresses Thompson-King most, though, is the fact that most of the athletes on the boys and girls teams also participate in other sports. Because of this, practices are held in the morning before school and are limited in time and distance.

Blue Eye’s cross-country team trains with low mileage every week. At the peak of their training — which is about halfway through the entire season — the Bulldogs ran 16 miles as a team that week. A typical week has 11-12 miles.

“I feel very fortunate that I don’t need to look at Districts as our best race of the year. I look to state for being our best race,” Thompson-King said.

There isn’t much of a need for high-intensity training with the athletes participating in multiple sports, though. Each season, the runners work several different muscle groups in their respective sports and are continuing to do things to stay healthy on their own.

Thompson-King said he’s not all that worried about how his teams will do during a normal 5-kilometer race because some of them could consider it the easiest thing they’ve done all week.

“I want to have those dual-sport athlete runners because I know they’re tough,” Thompson-King said. “I know that running a 5K race is nothing compared to practicing in the morning, going to school all day, and then playing a volleyball game and not getting home till midnight at night.”

Even though the athletes may be tired, the competitiveness is still there, according to Thompson-King. Every practice, all of the runners came out ready to run, and that translated into their performances on race day.

Junior Riley Arnold, in particular, has epitomized that in the last three years. Since coming to Blue Eye in 2018, she’s won the Class 1 State Championship every year.

She and her twin sister Avery moved to the Blue Eye School District before their freshman year. The two ran every race together. Thompson-King said Riley tended to pace herself off her sister at the start of their freshman season. Avery missed a race in October, and that was the first race Riley ever won — and she earned a personal record.

Thompson-King said Riley still had Avery to push her from behind last year. This year, though, Avery did not run cross-country. Riley sat down with her coach and had a discussion about what that meant for her.

“She has all this success, and she wants the best for her whole team,” Thompson-King said. “It’s never about ‘I need to do this. I want to do this.’ It’s ‘What can we do? Our team needs to

do this.’ She just has the right mentality and a very mature perspective for a junior in high school.”

She’s pushed herself every year to improve, and Thompson-King said she’s one of the leaders of this girls team. Her push to place first at state each year, along with helping and encouraging her teammates, has helped the Lady Bulldogs cross-country team to a second-place finish in 2018 and gold medals in 2019 and 2020.

The girls aren’t the only ones who have impressed Thompson-King during his tenure. He’s watched the boys team mold together into an inseparable group.

Junior Ryan Cardenzana has formed into the “alpha dog” of that group, according to Thompson-King. Everyone on that team respects Cardenzana and his abilities, but they’re all still best friends that hang out often outside of regular practices.

“These boys are such a tight-knit group,” Thompson-King said. “They hang out all the time. I mean, when I say the whole team, I mean all eight of them hang out all of the time.”

Cardenzana placed fourth in the state championship on Nov. 7, leading the boys team to a second-straight silver medal finish. While the hardware was nice, the second place finish for a second time left a bitter taste in the boys’ mouths.

The top three boys teams were all under 100 points, an impressive feat for all three. But first and third place were separated by just eight points. Blue Eye secured second place with 96 points, just six points away from first.

“I’ve never seen a more disappointed runner up team before, but they ran so hard, and it was such a close race,” Thompson-King said.

The goals have already been set for next year for both teams, even without Thompson-King’s urging. And they’re not all that farfetched: the girls want to repeat for a third time (Riley for a fourth), and the boys want to see gold.