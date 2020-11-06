The season wrapped up for the Branson Pirates soccer team on Monday. In the first round of districts, the team fell 3-1 to Springfield Catholic. The season ends with a 14-10 record.

Despite spending a short time in district play, the Pirates picked up a 4-1 win against Bolivar to end the regular season.

Head coach David Brenner said he was really happy with the season, even if it didn’t end the way they would have hoped.

“If you would have told me at the end of last season we would have won 14 games, I would have been happy with that,” Brenner said. “My expectations were higher, but honestly with everything that has transpired, to get to play 24 games was an accomplishment in and of itself.”

The Pirates graduate five seniors from this year’s team, and it means a little more to Brenner than it has before. His son is among the group of seniors, so he’s known most of them since they were in kindergarten.

“I’ve watched these seniors grow up,” Brenner said.

He added that one senior is looking to play at the college level, two are more focused on academics and the other two aren’t quite sure what their plan is yet. He added that it’s always a goal of their program to help the young men who come through move on to what the next step in their life is.

“They’re all great leaders and great young men who I know are going to have a huge, positive impact on the world,” Brenner said.

Although the season didn’t end the way they would have hoped, he said he has never been more proud of a team.

“I told my team before we stepped on the field Monday that there’s never been a team that I’ve had more confidence in,” Brenner said. “There’s never been a team I’ve been more proud of than this group of young men that have fought through everything that has been put in front of them.”

Next year’s season will open up with a scrimmage with Bolivar, Branson, Lebanon and Camdenton. Their first game is at Jefferson City on Aug. 28.