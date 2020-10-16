Hollister had planned to host the Hollister Volleyball Tournament this weekend, but it was canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
John Burgi, Hollister’s athletic director, said it wasn’t due to concerns of COVID-19 for their team. Multiple JV teams and one varsity team had to drop out of the tournament due to quarantine, and Burgi said others had mentioned they were close to having to drop out.
With districts so close, Burgi said the coaches all agreed it was in the best interest not to bring together large groups of teams for the tournament. Above all else, Burgi said the tournament was canceled due to safety concerns.
Hollister volleyball will return to the court Tuesday to face Mt. Vernon, and the team is set to play Buffalo in the first round of the district tournament on the Oct. 26.
