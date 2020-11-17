Leading up to the high school basketball season, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will preview the upcoming basketball seasons.

The Branson Pirates girls basketball team will spend a season laying the foundation for years to come. With no seniors and several injuries, the Pirates will take this year with a grain of salt and build off it.

Head coach Kip Bough is well aware that his team is without the best player he’s ever coached. Priscilla Williams, a McDonald All-American, graduated from Branson last spring and headed to Syracuse to continue her basketball career.

This year, the Pirates will not only miss her skill and natural ability, they’re going to miss her experience.

Bough’s roster will be made up of mostly underclassmen.

Several juniors who would have originally been vocal team leaders are out with knee injuries — Chloe Grimm being one of them.

Grimm tore her ACL last season and hopes to be back in January. She is also well aware that the Pirates will face plenty of obstacles this year.

However, Grimm said she’s hopeful because of the determination she’s seen from her teammates at practice.

“This team, we have a lot of grit and we’re very young, so we’ll be the underdog. They don’t expect us to come out and be very strong,” Grimm said. “But by the end of the season, we will become one of the better teams because of just how much we’ve improved.”

Bough said the Pirates haven’t had a losing season in his tenure, but this year could be the first.

The natural talent is present at practice, according to Bough, but several players have not had varsity experience. That will be the greatest factor in outcomes.

“The foundation is there,” Bough said. “The rebuild is going to be good, it’s just probably going to be one of those years where they’re gonna be thrown into the fire a little bit.”

Grimm agreed that several girls will have to be thrown in to adjust on the fly. The first few weeks proved that. There’s a lot of varying size on the varsity team, which will help, but Grimm said it may take a few games for everyone to learn strengths and weaknesses of themselves and their teammates.

“I’ve never really been in this position before,” Bough said. “We’ve been young, but we’ve always had some players that could step up and carry us over the top of that.”

Despite concern about the difficulties of the season ahead, Bough was still excited to lay the foundation for future years.

“I guess you’d call it rebuilding, but the rebuild’s gonna be really nice,” Bough said. “There’s a lot of excitement even all the way down into our eighth graders, so the rebuild is going to be really, really good.”