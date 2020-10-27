Forsyth picked up their sixth win of the season Friday night, closing out the regular season with a 6-3 record and a four-game win streak.

It’s Kris Conley’s first season as head coach at Forsyth, and he’s already helped the team work their way to the best record they’ve had in program history.

“It feels really good,” Conley said. “I know the kids are really excited about football right now.”

The team’s 52-8 win against Central wasn’t a huge surprise. The Panthers entered the game 5-3, while Central entered the game 0-8. Even though a win was expected, Conley is proud of the team’s performance Friday night.

“I thought we started fast,” Conley said. “That’s always important.”

In the first play of the game, the Panthers hit Central and they fumbled the ball. Although Central recovered the fumble, Conley said it kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.

Forsyth went on to score in their first two plays of the game.

With a 6-3 record, the Panthers are seeded second in the Class 2 District 3 tournament. They play seventh seeded Willow Springs Friday night at home.

While Willow Springs has a 1-6 record, Conley said they’re not your typical 1-6 team.

“They could have very easily been a 5-2 team,” Conley said.

He added that Willow Springs has a big running back, and overall, they’re a pretty big team up front.

“It should be a pretty good football team,” Conley said. “It’s something that we can’t overlook.”