It was Hollister’s game from the start.

The Lady Tigers hosted Ava on Tuesday, Nov. 24, for their season opener. Head coach Jimmy Lincoln said before the season he was going to push his team to play high-tempo, and that’s exactly how Hollister came out to start, 62-42.

The Lady Tigers started with a high press on defense as soon as Ava won the tip. Ava sophomore Sarah Mendel controlled the ball early with her 6-foot-1 height, but Hollister wasn’t going to let them have it.

The high-pressure defense forced several turnovers, more than one from senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey. The Lady Tigers took their time on offense, moving the ball quickly but waiting for an open shot.

Bailey found several open shots of her own, including several from over 20 feet back.

The shots sank easily for the senior Division II commit, but she wasn’t the only one making shots.

Junior Gabby Franciskovich found opportunities to sink three triples, and she ended with 11 points. Junior Maddy Pyatt also ended with two 3-pointers of her own.

In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers found themselves in foul trouble, and Lincoln pulled them out of the press. He also kept them out of the press for most of the third quarter and slowed the offense down. With a comfortable lead, Lincoln moved sophomore Mckenzie Hamilton to the point guard position.

“Mackenzie Hamilton is going to get better and better if I can get her to play some more point guard,” Lincoln said.

At half, the Lady Tigers held a 33-18 lead. Bailey scored 13 of her 34 points in the third quarter.

Instead of continuing to rack up her point total, Bailey scored one 3-pointer and then focused on finding her teammates to give them a chance to score. She found junior Brisa Gere several times. Gere struggled for most of the game, but sank five points in the fourth quarter.

“Bug’s reaction was happier for (Gere) to score her five then Bug knocking down her own 25-footer,” Lincoln said.

The 20-point win was impressive over an Ava team that went 17-10 last year.

“We were nervous coming into this thing,” Lincoln said. “We played at their place last year and won by nine, but it was a sloppy game. I thought we played well tonight. I’m glad we got our first game underneath our belt.”

Now, the focus is on the Crane Lady Pirates Invitational that starts on Monday, Nov. 30. The Lady Tigers play at 6 p.m. Monday against Galena.