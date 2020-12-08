The Blue Eye girls cruised to another tournament title on Friday, Dec. 4, defeating Hartville 53-31.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated their home tournament, winning games over Glendale’s junior varsity team 79-36, Forsyth 73-41 and Hartville 53-31. The Lady Bulldogs are now 3-1.
Junior Riley Arnold led all scoring over the weekend with 56 points through three games, and sister junior Avery Arnold followed with 48 points.
The Forsyth girls only lost to Blue Eye, defeating Reeds Spring 69-30 in the first round of the tournament and Glendale 59-53 to earn third place. Senior Scarlett Texeira had two 20-point games over the weekend.
Reeds Spring lost to Forsyth, defeated Glendale’s JV team 48-43, then lost to Spokane in the consolation finals. Junior Jade Watson scored a majority of the Lady Wolves’ points, scoring 12 against Forsyth and 18 against Spokane.
