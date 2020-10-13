It’s been a tough year for the Hollister Tigers, as they’ve played a lot of close games. After Friday, the team is 2-5 for the season. But, they’ve only lost one of those five games by more than 8 points.

The Tigers lost Friday’s game by just 3.

Head coach Rich Adkins said Friday’s game against Logan-Rogersville was a good football game all-around.

“It was just another one that was down to the wire, like we keep getting in,” Adkins said. “We’ve won a couple of them, and others we haven’t been able to get across.”

He said it’s a little frustrating for the team.

“We’ve been so close a lot of the time this year,” Adkins said.

Adkins said their offensive line played really well Friday night.

“Offensively, we played maybe our best game of the year,” Adkins said. “We did a really good job running the ball, which is kind of what we want to do.”

He said there were just a few mistakes Friday, like a pick-6 for Logan-Rogersville. On the defensive side of things, he said the team struggled to get off the field on third down. He gave a lot of credit to the Logan-Rogersville quarterback.

“He’s a really good player,” Adkins said. “He was able to run around and make plays, kind of like he’s done all year.”

The Tigers fell 23-20 against Logan-Rogersville.

The team is on the road this Friday, where they’ll face Mt. Vernon. He said the team is feeling pretty good heading into the game.

“Traditionally, Mt. Vernon is one of the better teams in our conference,” Adkins said. “They started off 4-0 and lost three straight, so they’re kind of struggling a little bit. They’re looking for that win, kind of like us. We’ve both lost those three games in a row so it’s two teams that are really hungry for a win.”

Mt. Vernon is 4-3 on the season, and Adkins said they’re a good football team. They’ve got a good coach who has been coaching for a long time and does a good job with the team.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Adkins said. “But it’s also another game we feel like we have a good chance in. It’s probably going to be a four quarter game again, hopefully we can come out on the right side this time.”