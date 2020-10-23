An injury early in the season caused Hollister High School senior, Jaxon Thomas, to miss half of his final high school cross country season. Determined to finish the season strong, Thomas stayed focused and patient through the recovery process, putting in hours of rehabilitation exercise. That perseverance paid off for Thomas as he ran his personal best time of 18:36 in the Big 8 Conference Meet on Monday, earning him 14th place and a spot on the Honorable Mentioned Big 8 Conference team.
Thomas, along with the entire Hollister High School Cross Country Team will compete in districts on October 31. Districts are scheduled to be held in Hollister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.