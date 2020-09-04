Branson boys’ soccer opened their season at home Tuesday night. Despite the 2-1 loss against Carthage, head coach David Brenner said it was a real testament to his team, and the loss did not reflect the effort they gave.

Like many other programs this fall, the Pirates are relying on some athletes they may not have relied on in the past. Tuesday night, they were missing six athletes – three of whom were starters. Brenner said they were counting on some athletes who had never played a single varsity minute.

“We were pretty short-handed going against a really quality (conference) opponent in Carthage,” Brenner said. “We looked at some of our younger players, several of whom had never played a varsity minute, and told them ‘look, you’re starting tonight and we’re going to go play.’”

Brenner said those younger players didn’t back down from the challenge, and the more experienced players were there to support them.

“I was really proud of my team,” Brenner said.

Brenner added that they don’t dwell on the fact that someone who needs to step up may be young or inexperienced. He said it’s just a matter of who is needed to do the job, and the rest of the team accepts that.

Down 2-0 after the first half, the team regrouped and put forth what Brenner describes as an amazing effort. Senior Diego Paz scored to close in on Carthage’s lead.

Paz played varsity minutes the last two seasons, and Brenner described him as a role player and a set up guy.

“This year, we told him ‘you’re a senior upfront, you’ve got to be a leader on our team, you’ve got to do the little things,’” Brenner said. “He was ready for the moment.”

Brenner said Paz’s goal was a “beautiful” ball in from a teammate. Paz was determined to get on the end of it, score and get Branson back in the game.

“That’s what he did,” Brenner said.

Through the summer and even at the start of the season, Brenner said there was a bit of a worry that they would get shut down and be unable to play.

“We’ve approached it every day,” Brenner said. “We go out and we look to win the day. We’re going to let everything else take care of itself, but we’re going to prepare ourselves for a full season. That’s what I told (the team) the first day.”

“I expect us to have a full season,” Brenner said. “And I expect us to be physically and mentally ready for a full season, so that’s what we’ve got to do.”

The Pirates finished out last season with a 19-6 record overall, ending their season with a tough loss to Ozark in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament. They finish this week at home, before traveling to Carl Junction Tuesday.

Branson Boys Soccer Schedule

9/1 vs Carthage

9/3 vs Springfield Catholic

9/8 @ Carl Junction

9/10 @ Greenwood

9/11-9/12 @ Parkview Tournament

9/15 @ Joplin

9/17 vs West Plains

9/19 vs Kickapoo

9/22 vs Nixa

9/24-9/26 @ Bolivar Soccer Classic

9/29 @ Willard

10/1 vs Parkview

10/6 @ Ozark

10/8 @ Central (Springfield)

10/13 @ Republic

10/20 vs Webb City

10/22 @ Monett

10/27 vs Neosho with Neosho Christian

10/29 @ Bolivar