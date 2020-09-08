The Pirates were aiming for a win Thursday night after losing their season opener against Carthage, and that is exactly what they got – although it didn’t come easy.

Springfield Catholic managed to find the net in the first half, but it took a while. The teams traded attacks, but a long range shot from Springfield Catholic finally found its way in. The Pirates held them off for the remainder of the half.

Down at halftime, head coach David Brenner said he talked with his team, and they concluded they weren’t doing the things they wanted to do. Instead, they were letting Springfield Catholic dictate the game.

“Once we decided that wasn’t going to happen anymore, it kind of changed the game,” Brenner said. “They tried to be physical with us, and we were a little timid. In the second half, we woke up and gave it the best we’ve got.”

Their first goal came from deep in the corner, a pass from senior Diego Paz found its way to sophomore Diego Carrasco and then the net.

In the next few minutes, the Pirates would find themselves in scoring position again. Junior Carlton Epps was fouled just outside the 18 yard box, and his free kick went just outside the keepers reach for the game-winning goal.

Both teams went scoreless for the remaining 20 minutes of the game.

Many schools are celebrating their seniors earlier in the seasons, with the knowledge that a full season isn’t necessarily guaranteed in today’s times.

The Pirates are no different. Prior to the start of Thursday’s game, the team celebrated their five seniors – one of who happens to be head coach David Brenner’s son, Alex Brenner. Brenner said that made this specific senior night a little more special. Not only was his son one of the seniors, but he’s known many of the others for quite some time as well.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time,” Brenner said. “I’ve done a lot of senior nights, but this one was special.”

The four other seniors are Connor Hill, Diego Paz, Kerry Chapman and Sam Seitz.

As the season continues, Brenner said the team is looking to accomplish things this program has yet to do.

“I told this team at the start of the season that I thought they had something special,” Brenner said. “They can do things that have never been done before. One of those things is to win a district title.”

Brenner added the team is going to take things one game at a time, but he said a main goal of theirs is taking the legacy left behind by last year’s seniors – who helped lead the Pirates to their best season yet – and build off of it.

“That means, next weekend we get to see Glendale who we’ve never beat before,” Brenner said. “We’ve got that on our radar. Here in a few weeks, we’ll find out our district and start focusing on that.”