Leading up to the high school basketball season, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will preview the upcoming basketball seasons.

Three of the Lady Panthers’ five starters graduated last year.

All four of Forsyth’s senior girls help lead the team to success. The team set a goal for 15 wins, achieved it, set a new goal for 20 wins and achieved that, too. It was the team’s most successful season in years.

This year, the expectations are high.

Luckily, the senior class this year has a lot of people that can take on a piece of that leadership. Head coach Mandy Rogers has seven seniors on her roster, one of the largest senior classes in the area. Almost all of them have played basketball for Rogers since they arrived at Forsyth and know the expectations set out for them.

“Even though we have a lot returning, some of them are taking on new roles that they haven’t been asked to do in the past,” Rogers said. “It’ll definitely be an adjustment for us. We have some high expectations for ourselves, but we know that we might hit some bumps in the road to get there as well.”

For seniors like Triniti Sullenger and Katrina Drake, this season has been in the making since before high school. The girls grew up playing together, and they all experienced what a 20-win season feels like.

As the focus shifts away from what they did last year to what’s at stake this year, Drake said the team has adopted a “do whatever it takes” mindset. This doesn’t just apply to game days. The Lady Panthers are ensuring that they do whatever it takes to make sure their senior season is seen through to the end.

“It’s our mentality for this year,” Drake said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to get through the whole season and do whatever it takes to win.”

Sullenger shared Drake’s sentiment that this season means more than any of her previous three at Forsyth.

“Us seniors are really hoping to get a season together,” Sullenger said. “This is what we’ve been looking forward to since our freshman year. I’m really just hoping we get enough game to get to play and show what we have worked on for the past four years.”

Rogers said the coaching staff is taking precautions as well to ensure that their team gets as many games in as possible. For that reason, Forsyth did not participate in a jamboree like many other southwest Missouri teams did.

The Lady Panthers will instead play for the first time on Nov. 23 against Seymour.

Forsyth Girls Basketball Schedule

Nov. 23 vs. Seymour

Nov. 30-Dec. 5 at Blue Eye Invitational

Dec. 7 vs. Reeds Spring

Dec. 10 at Fair Grove

Dec. 15 at Gainesville

Dec. 17 at Blue Eye

Jan. 7 at Stockton

Jan. 11 at Hollister

Jan. 14 vs. Bradleyville

Jan. 21-23 at Galena Classic

Jan. 24-30 at Mansfield Invitational

Feb. 4 at Strafford

Feb. 8 vs. Cabool

Feb. 11 vs. Skyline

Feb. 15 at Mansfield

Feb. 18 vs. Clever

Feb. 22 vs. Ava