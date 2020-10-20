Hollister came out with a 20-13 win on the road Friday against Mt. Vernon. The win is the first for the Tigers since Week 4. They’re now 3-5 for the season.

In the three games before the matchup against Mt. Vernon, the Tigers had lost by seven points or fewer. Head coach Rich Adkins said it was another close game that came down to the last second, just as many of their games have been this season.

“We were able to win this one,” Adkins said.

The Tigers were up 12-0 in the third quarter. Mt. Vernon went on to make a bit of a comeback, scoring 13 to take the lead away from Hollister momentarily.

“We kind of let them back in it,” Adkins said. “We made some mistakes.”

Thankfully, for the Tigers, that wasn’t the end of the game. They ended up with the ball with two minutes left to play and drove it down to score. The Tigers then got an interception in the end zone, which Adkins said helped seal the game.

“I’m really pleased with how the guys played,” Adkins said.

The Tigers return home Friday, where they’ll face Springfield Catholic. Springfield Catholic is 2-3 for the season after missing two games due to quarantine. They’ve picked up their two wins since returning from quarantine.

Adkins said the team is feeling pretty good heading into Friday, and he feels they have played really well for the most part.

“We feel that our record isn’t necessarily what we are,” Adkins said. “We feel like we’re a little bit of a better team than what our record shows.”

The Tigers have only lost one game this season by more than seven points, and that came in Week 2 against Nevada.

“We’ve had some tough losses,” Adkins said. “But the kids are playing with a lot of confidence.”

The matchup against Springfield Catholic will close out the regular season for the Tigers.