On Sunday, thousands of people tuned into what would’ve been an otherwise unpopular SEC game.

Vanderbilt, which was 0-7 prior to the game, headed to Mizzou without several players, including their starting kicker. Earlier in the week, it was posted that Sarah Fuller, the starting goalkeeper for the SEC championship women’s soccer team, would be trying out for the spot.

When it was announced that Fuller would be the kicker for the Commodores, social media exploded into a frenzy of mixed reactions. Many were thrilled that a woman would play in a Power 5 football game. Others were emotional about what this meant for gender equality.

And many others were straight up furious about a woman playing in a football game.

The comments on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook from the doubters said “I hope she gets hit.” or “I bet this was a publicity stunt.” While so many were celebrating the accomplishments of a woman, many others were angry that she was a woman.

If you were one of those people, I’m here to tell you that you are wrong.

If your argument stems from the concept that women/girls don’t belong on the football field, we’ve seen that proven wrong especially in high schools over the last 5 years. Girls are playing football at middle school and high school levels as kickers — and other positions for that matter. It’s been seen across the country, and it’s continuing to grow in popularity. So, saying that they don’t belong on the football field is an outdated concept.

If your argument is that they could’ve found another man to play the position, I ask, who? Vanderbilt hasn’t had a men’s soccer team since 2006. They wouldn’t have brought someone in from another team on campus if someone on their team could kick. They could’ve held open tryouts for students on campus, but a large majority of the students had gone home for the holiday already. Also, it was more advantageous to select someone who was already going through the conference’s and the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

If your argument is that it was a publicity stunt, that’s proof that you don’t really watch sports. There is no team, especially one in as elite of a conference as the SEC, that would do something solely for publicity. Coaches are hired to win games. Yes, Derek Mason was fired from the head coaching position on Sunday following the game, but he isn’t the only decision maker for the football team, or for the athletic department.

There’s only one reason Sarah Fuller got the job. She was the most qualified for the position. She went through tryouts, made an impression and earned a shot at making history.

No matter your gender, if you are offended by her actions, you need to take a good hard look in the mirror. It’s 2020. We’ve come a long way since women were allowed to work in an office, let alone climb the ladder.

While the purpose of adding Fuller to the roster was to ensure a filled position, it should also make a statement to all that no matter who you are or where you come from, the most qualified person should get the job.