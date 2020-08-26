Phil Mickelson is leaving the Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National a winner following his PGA Tour Champions debut this week.
Mickelson is the 20th player to win their PGA Tour Champions debut. Combined with Jim Fury’s win at The Ally Challenge, this marks the first time two players have won their debut tournament in the same season since 2014, according to a press release.
At the Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National, Mickelson came in at 22 under par, which is four shots under Tim Petrovic, who came in second with -18. For the series at Ozarks National, Mickelson shot 61 on Monday, Aug. 24 and 64 on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Mickelson finished the tournament by shooting 66 on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for a combined total score of 191, the release stated.
Mickelson is the fourth player to win his debut, but at least four shots and is the sixth World Golf Hall of Fame member to win his debut. By winning the Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National, Mickelson received a $450,000 purse.
Following Mickelson and Petrovic’s standings in first and second, were Kevin Sutherland with -16 and Robert Karlsson with -15.
Visit pgatour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.