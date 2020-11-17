Leading up to the high school basketball season, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will preview the upcoming basketball seasons.

The Hollister Lady Tigers had a tough schedule heading into the season last year.

This year will be even more difficult.

Hollister ended its girls basketball season with a 17-11 record last year. Kendrick “Bug” Bailey led the way for the team in terms of scoring. She’s prepared to do it again this year with an even higher caliber schedule.

Head coach Jimmy Lincoln and his assistants Keith Dougherty and Aleksei Smith formulated a loaded schedule with teams like Strafford. Lincoln also planned it out for his team to face Republic, a much larger school, for the final game of the regular season.

“We’re trying to play better competition,” Lincoln said. “That makes us better. We’re trying to add people that prepare us to win a district championship.”

For Bailey, the toughest schedule she’s had is one of the best things about her senior year.

“We have the chance to win conference and a very high chance of winning districts if we perform like we should,” Bailey said. “I know every day in practice, we come in with that mindset, and we work towards that goal.”

Bailey is one of the five returning starters for Lincoln. She and Nesa Clarida are the only seniors and are going to lead the Lady Tigers on the court, which shouldn’t be difficult since most of the team knows how each other plays already.

“We know where everyone’s going to be because we play the same spots, and we’re really comfortable with where everyone is,” Clarida said.

Lincoln’s made some adjustments to his game plan from last year. Last season, the Lady Tigers were too quick in transition and not quick enough to properly defend their opponents.

“We spent too much time on the defensive,” Lincoln said. “In the games that we lost it was because we were too quick on the offensive, and defensively, we would just get worn down.”

Clarida and Bailey agreed. Defense has been hit hard at practice, and the girls said they think their team’s improvements are evident already in practice.

Overall, though, everyone at Hollister is just happy to be playing basketball.

“I’m really happy that at least MSHSAA is trying to give an opportunity for these kids to play,” Lincoln said. “I know there’s a couple states that have already shut down their sports seasons. With what’s going on, you want as much normalcy in these kids’ lives. We’re excited to start doing some things, but we’re still very cautious.”

The Lady Tigers will start their season on Nov. 23 against Strafford.

