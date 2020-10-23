The high school volleyball regular season is wrapping up, and districts begin early next week. Here is a look at the season for area volleyball teams and who they’re set to face in the first round of district play.

Branson

Branson volleyball ended their regular season 17-11-1, but had to miss their last four games due to quarantine. They found some success in the middle of the season, taking home six wins at the West Plains Varsity Tournament. They picked up two more wins after that to go on an eight game win streak, but it was ended by a tie game in the second game of the Camdenton Tournament.

The Pirates are scheduled to play Monett in the first round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament next Tuesday. They are the no. 1 seed in the district, while Monett is the fourth.

Hollister

Hollister volleyball ended their regular season 9-14-2. The team had success early in the season, picking up wins at their first two matches and winning four of six games played at the Pleasant Hope Tournament. After the Pleasant Hope Tournament, the Lady Tigers picked up three more wins. The Lady Tigers struggled after that, and haven’t picked up a win since.

They are scheduled to play Buffalo in the first round of the Class 3 District 11 Tournament. The Lady Tigers are seeded fourth, while Buffalo is seeded fifth with a record of 7-17 for the season.

Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring volleyball ended their regular season 10-8-2. The Lady Wolves had a pretty good run early in the season, winning their last game at the Branson Invitational and continuing on to win an additional four games after that. They have won the last two games they’ve played.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play Forsyth in the first round of the Class 3 District 11 Tournament. They are seeded second, while Forsyth is seeded third.

Forsyth

Forsyth Volleyball was 20-5-1 after their win against Stockton Monday. The Lady Panthers started the season out with two losses, but found success at the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament. They won three out of five games and tied another. After their last game at the Forsyth Volleyball Tournament, they went on a 13 game winning streak that was only stopped by a loss at Clever. Since then, they picked up four wins at the Sparta Volleyball Invitational and won the first game after that.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Reeds Spring in the first round of the Class 3 District 11 Tournament. They are seeded third, while Reeds Spring is seeded second.

Blue Eye

Blue Eye Volleyball is 12-10-1 for the season, and their last game against Crane was cancelled. The Lady Bulldogs have had a pretty back and forth season, but they seemed to really get to work toward the end of September. Since Sept. 21, the Lady Wolves have picked up nine of their 12 wins of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to begin playing in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament next Tuesday, but their opponent has yet to be determined. They are seeded second.