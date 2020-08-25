Forsyth High School
The Forsyth Panthers start their football season at home this Friday against Greenfield.
Last season, the Forsyth Panthers went 2-8. Their two wins came early in the season. The team won 24-13 to Jasper and 36-6 to Greenfield.
They start this season out with a new head coach, Kristopher Conley.
Conley did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.
Forsyth Football Schedule
8/28 vs Greenfield
9/4 @ Buffalo
9/11 @ Clever
9/18 vs Fair Grove
9/25 vs Skyline
10/2 @ Stockton with Sheldon
10/9 vs Strafford
10/16 at Pleasant Hope
10/23 vs Central (Springfield)
Hollister Football Schedule
8/28 vs Monett
9/4 @ Nevada
9/11 vs Seneca
9/18 @ Marshfield
9/25 vs Reeds Spring
10/2 @ Aurora
10/9 vs Logan-Rogersville
10/16 @ Mt. Vernon
10/23 @ Springfield Catholic
Branson Football Schedule
8/28 vs Nixa
9/4 @ Ozark
9/11 vs Carl Junction
9/18 @ Neosho
9/25 @ Carthage
10/2 vs Webb City
10/9 vs Willard
10/16 @ Joplin
10/23 vs Republic
Reeds Spring Football Schedule
8/28 vs East Newton
9/4 @ Lamar
9/11 @ Mt. Vernon
9/18 vs Springfield Catholic
9/25 @ Hollister
10/2 vs Marshfield
10/9 vs McDonald County
10/16 @ Aurora
10/23 vs Logan-Rogersville
