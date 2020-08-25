Hunter Creson.jpg

Forsyth senior Hunter Creson is seen here in this 2019 Branson Tri-Lakes News file photo. Creson and the rest of the Forsyth Panthers will try to improve on their 2-9 record from 2019 under new head football coach Kristopher Conley. Forsyth’s schedule begins Friday with a home game against Greenfield. All four Tri-Lakes area schools – Forsyth, Branson, Hollister and Reeds Spring – are at home Friday for their season openers.

 Branson Tri-Lakes News File Photo

Forsyth High School

The Forsyth Panthers start their football season at home this Friday against Greenfield.

Last season, the Forsyth Panthers went 2-8. Their two wins came early in the season. The team won 24-13 to Jasper and 36-6 to Greenfield. 

They start this season out with a new head coach, Kristopher Conley.

Conley did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

 

Forsyth Football Schedule

8/28 vs Greenfield

9/4 @ Buffalo

9/11 @ Clever

9/18 vs Fair Grove

9/25 vs Skyline

10/2 @ Stockton with Sheldon

10/9 vs Strafford

10/16 at Pleasant Hope

10/23 vs Central (Springfield)

Hollister Football Schedule

8/28 vs Monett

9/4 @ Nevada

9/11 vs Seneca

9/18 @ Marshfield

9/25 vs Reeds Spring

10/2 @ Aurora

10/9 vs Logan-Rogersville

10/16 @ Mt. Vernon

10/23 @ Springfield Catholic

 

Branson Football Schedule

8/28 vs Nixa

9/4 @ Ozark

9/11 vs Carl Junction

9/18 @ Neosho

9/25 @ Carthage

10/2 vs Webb City

10/9 vs Willard

10/16 @ Joplin

10/23 vs Republic

Reeds Spring Football Schedule

8/28 vs East Newton

9/4 @ Lamar

9/11 @ Mt. Vernon

9/18 vs Springfield Catholic

9/25 @ Hollister

10/2 vs Marshfield

10/9 vs McDonald County

10/16 @ Aurora

10/23 vs Logan-Rogersville

 

