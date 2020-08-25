Forsyth High School

The Forsyth Panthers start their football season at home this Friday against Greenfield.

Last season, the Forsyth Panthers went 2-8. Their two wins came early in the season. The team won 24-13 to Jasper and 36-6 to Greenfield.

They start this season out with a new head coach, Kristopher Conley.

Conley did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Forsyth Football Schedule

8/28 vs Greenfield

9/4 @ Buffalo

9/11 @ Clever

9/18 vs Fair Grove

9/25 vs Skyline

10/2 @ Stockton with Sheldon

10/9 vs Strafford

10/16 at Pleasant Hope

10/23 vs Central (Springfield)

Hollister Football Schedule

8/28 vs Monett

9/4 @ Nevada

9/11 vs Seneca

9/18 @ Marshfield

9/25 vs Reeds Spring

10/2 @ Aurora

10/9 vs Logan-Rogersville

10/16 @ Mt. Vernon

10/23 @ Springfield Catholic

Branson Football Schedule

8/28 vs Nixa

9/4 @ Ozark

9/11 vs Carl Junction

9/18 @ Neosho

9/25 @ Carthage

10/2 vs Webb City

10/9 vs Willard

10/16 @ Joplin

10/23 vs Republic

Reeds Spring Football Schedule

8/28 vs East Newton

9/4 @ Lamar

9/11 @ Mt. Vernon

9/18 vs Springfield Catholic

9/25 @ Hollister

10/2 vs Marshfield

10/9 vs McDonald County

10/16 @ Aurora

10/23 vs Logan-Rogersville