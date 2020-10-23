Monday, October 26
Hollister Volleyball vs Buffalo (districts @ Springfield Catholic)
Tuesday, October 27
Branson Boys Soccer vs Neosho/Neosho Christian
Branson Volleyball vs Monett (districts @ Branson High School)
Reeds Spring Volleyball vs Forsyth (districts @ Springfield Catholic)
Blue Eye Volleyball (districts @ Chadwick High School)
Thursday, October 29
Branson Boys Soccer @ Bolivar
*Schedule will change as district games are announced for football, and depending on the results of the first round of districts for volleyball
