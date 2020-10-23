Monday, October 26

Hollister Volleyball vs Buffalo (districts @ Springfield Catholic)

 

Tuesday, October 27

Branson Boys Soccer vs Neosho/Neosho Christian

Branson Volleyball vs Monett (districts @ Branson High School)

Reeds Spring Volleyball vs Forsyth (districts @ Springfield Catholic)

Blue Eye Volleyball (districts @ Chadwick High School)

 

Thursday, October 29

Branson Boys Soccer @ Bolivar

 

*Schedule will change as district games are announced for football, and depending on the results of the first round of districts for volleyball

