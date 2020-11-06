Hollister football’s season came to an end last week after contact tracing led to a number of players having to quarantine, forcing them to forfeit their game against Reeds Spring. The Tigers unknowingly played their last game of 2020 at home on Oct. 23 against Springfield Catholic.

Head coach Rich Adkins said it was a tough few days after they heard the news.

“It’s still tough,” Adkins began. “Knowing those seniors, a big group of guys that really had a lot of success for us the last few years and really did a lot for the program, kind of got shut down at the end without getting to play their last game or getting the chance to play more games.”

The Tigers ended the season with a 3-7 record, but many of those losses were close games – a touchdown or some extra points and two-point conversions could have easily changed the outcome.

They lost by seven points against Monett, six to Reeds Spring, eight to Aurora and just three to Logan-Rogersville.

Adkins acknowledged there was a lot of growth in the program this year.

“A lot of our young guys did really good things this year,” Adkins said.

There were a lot of sophomores and juniors who stepped up on both ends of the ball and got a lot of playing time. The Tigers are saying goodbye to just one starter from their offensive line, and Adkins said that is a group they look at going into the next season considering how well they played for most of the season.

“We felt like the offensive line was making a lot of progress,” Adkins said. “We’re excited to have those guys back next year and build upon that.”

He added that it’s the same with the defensive line, and there will be a decent amount of returning players from there as well.

“There’s definitely a lot of optimism for the future of the program,” Adkins said.

Although there are a good amount of returning starters, Adkins said they’ll miss this year’s seniors. A lot of the seniors leaving the program have been playing football at the varsity level since their sophomore year, when Adkins stepped into the role of head coach.

“A lot of those guys have been a big part of the program and a big part of the success the program has had,” Adkins said. “They kind of helped turn the tide a bit, and we’re starting to play more competitive football and win more games.”

Adkins added that the seniors have set an expectation for the younger guys on the team, and he’s excited to see how they’ll continue to grow.

“We just feel like we still have some guys who have the ability to do good things and build off things they learned this year,” Adkins said.

As of now, it appears Hollister will travel to face Monett to start out the 2021 season.