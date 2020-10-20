Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring fell 22-20 against Aurora Friday night. The loss leaves them at a 2-5 record for the season.

Head coach Andy McFarland said there were a couple of mistakes made that could have easily made a difference in the game. He added that there’s always mixed feelings after a game like Friday’s.

“You’re excited about the things you did well,” McFarland said. “But when you’re so close and you come up short, it’s hard not to notice the little details that added up and caught up with you.”

The Wolves had a penalty on a two-point conversion that pushed them back to the 15 yard line early in the third quarter. The penalty caused them to attempt the extra point instead of the two-point conversion.

“That two points was the difference in the game,” McFarland said.

But that penalty on the two-point conversion wasn’t the only one that would keep the Wolves from taking the lead. Later on in the third, they scored a touchdown. That touchdown was called back for a penalty.

“Those mistakes, those key moments kind of put us behind the eight ball at the end of the game,” McFarland said.

Instead of going into the fourth quarter with the lead, which McFarland said could have been the case if not for those two penalties, the Wolves trailed.

McFarland gave a lot of credit to Aurora.

“Aurora was very consistent in their performance on both sides of the ball,” McFarland said. “We lacked that consistency.”

He added that the Wolves lacked that same consistency Friday night.

The Wolves, now 2-5 for the season, will finish out the regular season at home Friday night against Logan-Rogersville. Logan-Rogersville is 6-2 for the season, and the team is on a four game winning streak.

McFarland said the Reeds Spring coaching staff spends a lot of time on the weekends watching film to prepare for the upcoming game. He said Logan-Rogersville is a very talented team with a talented quarterback.

“He throws the ball well,” McFarland said. “Probably the best part of his game is his ability to make something happen when the plan of the play breaks down a little bit. He can just improvise.”

McFarland said for the Wolves to be successful Friday night, they have to corral Logan-Rogersville’s quarterback on defense. On offense, they have to work to eliminate the mistakes that he said have plagued the team all season.

Branson

Branson hit the road Friday to head to Joplin. They left with a 45-24 loss. The Pirates are now 3-5 for the season.

The Pirates struggled to keep up with Joplin Friday night. After the first quarter, the team trailed 6-3. Joplin would go on to outscore Branson in the second and third quarters, maintaining their lead.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Pirates were able to outscore their opponent, although it was by just one point. Joplin held onto the lead for the entirety of Friday night’s game.

Branson is returning home Friday, where they’ll face Republic to close out the regular season. Republic is 2-6 for the season, and they haven’t had a win since Week 2.

Pirates head coach Anthony Hayes could not be reached in time for print.