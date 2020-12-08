Lady Tigers win 2020 Crane Invitational

The Hollister girls basketball team have started their season with four-straight wins and a tournament title.
The Lady Tigers won all three of their games at the Crane Lady Pirates Invitational last week, defeating Galena 82-30, Bradleyville 68-32 and host Crane 60-45.
“Crane did a really good job of taking away the 3s — we only shot 19 3s the other night, and we hit six of them,” head coach Jimmy Lincoln said. “Crane did a really good job against us and made us earn our points.”
Senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey scored 67 points over the course of three games, earning her tournament MVP, and junior Gabby Franciskovich earned All-Tournament team honors.
The Hollister girls play Cassville on Thursday at home.
