Leading up to the high school basketball season, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will preview the upcoming basketball seasons.

The Branson boys basketball team is diving head first into a loaded schedule.

The Pirates’ first game of the season was originally supposed to be at Lebanon, but that game was canceled by the Yellowjackets. Now, the Pirates start their season at the Willard Basketball Classic on Dec. 3.

Some of the best teams in the state will be at that tournament, including Greenwood, Kickapoo and Helias Catholic.

Pirates head coach Mike Linehan said he’s interested to see how his team does against top-tier teams so early in the season.

“It’s going to be very, very strong right out of the gate,” Linehan said. “It’ll be good for us — be a good challenge for us and kind of set the tone for the season with the competition we play.”

The excitement from the team is evident. While two of Linehan’s best juniors are out with injuries to start preseason practices, Ethan Jones and Colton Cooper are more than ready for a promising season.

Jones averaged over 16 points per game last year. The Pirates were 10-18 last year, with a lot of those losses coming in conference play. The Central Ozark Conference is stacked with talent. Webb City, Joplin, Nixa, Ozark and Republic all had winning records last year.

Linehan said his main goal is setting his team up for a winning record this year.

“I don’t like to make predictions as far as wins and losses, but I’m very, very excited about this group,” Linehan said.

Linehan and his coaching staff have built a system around the players and the talent they have available. The natural ability is evident, so Linehan’s been formulating a high-paced game that will aim for finding quick shooters.

“The system has to match the type of talent we have,” Linehan said. “We’ve got a lot of depth, and we’ve got a lot of guards, and we’ve got a lot of kids that can handle the ball and shoot. So that’s why we chose this system.”

Jones and Cooper showed how ready they are to see the system in action. The two smiled constantly when talking about the start of the season, even though it’s going to be a tough one.

“We’re so excited — we’re so excited to to do well,” Jones said.

Branson Boys Basketball Schedule

Dec. 3-5 at Willard Basketball Classic

Dec. 11 vs. Central (Springfield)

Dec. 15 vs. Logan-Rogersville

Dec. 18 at Hillcrest

Dec. 14-28 at Blue and Gold Tournament

Jan. 5 at Glendale

Jan. 12 vs. Ozark

Jan. 15 vs. Joplin

Jan. 22 vs. West Plains

Jan. 26 vs. Parkview

Jan. 28-30 at 86th Liberator Tournament

Feb. 2 vs. Republic

Feb. 5 at Webb City

Feb. 9 at Nixa

Feb. 12 vs. Neosho

Feb. 16 vs. Carthage

Feb. 19 at Carl Junction

Feb. 23 at Willard