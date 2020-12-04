WILLARD, Mo. — The Branson boys started their season a week later than originally scheduled but competed with a top tier team.
The Pirates played Bolivar in the Willard Basketball Classic. They lost 53-41 but continued to battle with the Liberators throughout the game.
Scoring started slow in the first quarter despite a quick pace from both teams. Both teams had scores of less than eight for most of the first quarter. Shots started dropping for Bolivar sooner than they did for Branson, which led the Liberators to a 17-11 first quarter score.
Branson’s Ethan Jones struggled in the field for most of the game. The junior started the game strong, making three jumpers, but only made one more attempt in the second quarter. He ended with eight points.
Part of Jones’ struggle came from Bolivar’s height. The Liberators had several post players who were well over 6 feet tall. Jones acknowledged before the start of the season that height would be a factor for the Pirates, but they hoped to make it up with their speed.
Branson was able to stay competitive with Bolivar for a majority of the game because of their high tempo. Small mistakes on unforced turnovers and too strong of shots resulted in plenty of rebounds for Bolivar, which ultimately turned into points on the other end.
The nine first quarter points from Bolivar’s Josh Bauer and seven-point fourth quarter (all of the Liberators’ points for that quarter) from 6-foot-7 sophomore Kyle Pock, who ended with 25 total points, put the Liberators in a comfortable position to win by 12.
The Branson Pirates were 0-1 as of Thursday, Dec. 3. They are in the consolation bracket for the remainder of the Willard tournament.
