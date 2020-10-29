Due to a number of student athletes being quarantined due to contact tracing for COVID-19, Hollister had to cancel their district game against Reeds Spring scheduled for Friday.
Hollister High School announced the decision to cancel the game on Thursday.
This leaves the Tigers with a 3-6 record for the season.
This is the third time an opponent of Reeds Spring football has had to cancel a game since the start of the season. The first was against Springfield Catholic, but they were unable to find an opponent on such short notice. The second time was against McDonald County, but they had enough time to find an opponent in Kearney to get in their Friday night game.
Reeds Spring will move on to play Cassville next Friday in the Class 3 District 6 Semifinals.
Reeds Spring is seeded fourth in the district with a 2-6 record, while Cassville is seeded first with a 7-2 record.
