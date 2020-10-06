Branson

After two games on the road, the Branson Pirates returned home Friday night to face Webb City – a team that was 4-1 heading into the game. The Pirates held Webb City to one touchdown prior to the half and scored one of their own on a long Tristan Pierce touchdown pass to Brady Blackwell, leaving the game tied 7-7 after the first half.

Head coach Anthony Hays said the team kept the game at a tie until mid-way through the third quarter, but Webb City came back to score two touchdowns. They scored another two in the fourth to beat Branson 35-7, moving Branson to 2-4 for the season.

Despite that, Hays said the team competed and still played hard.

“Although we didn’t win, we played hard,” Hays said.

In the last two weeks, the Pirates have faced the no. 1 and no. 2 teams in their district. Hays said that was a major test for the Pirates, and he’s proud of how the team competed against both teams.

Branson is home again this Friday, where they’ll face Willard (1-5).

Hays said Willard is a team that’s well coached, and he’s excited to see the outcome of the game, given what the Pirates have learned from their mistakes.

Willard’s only win of the season came against Joplin, where they took a 32-20 win. Branson hasn’t picked up a win since the Sept. 28 game against Neosho, where they took a 49-15 victory.

Hollister

Hollister hit the road Friday, where the Tigers faced Aurora – a team that was 3-2 prior to Friday’s game.

Aurora got out early on the Tigers and led 6-0 after the first quarter. Hollister came back in the second, and led 7-6 at the half. The third quarter was quiet from the Tigers’ offense, and Aurora’s was able to get two touchdowns in before the fourth quarter.

Hollister came back to score once more in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get them a win. They fell 22-14 and moved to 2-4 on the season.

Hollister returns home Friday, where they’ll face Logan-Rogersville (3-2). Logan-Rogersville has picked up a win at each of their road games this season.

Hollister head coach Rich Adkins could not be reached for comment in time for print.