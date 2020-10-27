Branson fell Friday night to Republic in a tight contest. The loss led them to close out the regular season with a 3-6 record. It’s an improvement from last year’s 2-9 record, where the only two wins came against Republic.

The Pirates jumped out on Republic early in the game Friday, and head coach Anthony Hayes had hoped the team would be able to pull away at that point. Republic was able to answer.

“I thought it was a good game between two pretty evenly matched teams,” Hayes said. “I kind of knew it’d be a close one.”

The game was pretty back and forth from then on, but Hayes said the team fought hard until the end.

“We had a chance at the end to take the lead,” Hayes said. “We just came up a little short.”

The Pirates fell to Republic by one touchdown, 34-28. But, they’ve got an opportunity to redeem themselves this Friday.

Branson will travel to Republic to face them again in the first round of district play. Hayes said it’s not often that teams will get a second chance so quickly after the first game. He hopes that it’s motivation for the team.

“That’s how we’re going to sell it to them all week,” Hayes said.

Branson is seeded fifth in the district, while Republic is seeded fourth. It’ll be another pretty even matchup, and Hayes hopes his team is up for the challenge of playing Republic again so soon after this past Friday.

“Sometimes after games, we feel like ‘you could have, should have, would have,’ and you never see that opponent again,” Hayes said. “We do get a second chance at it, so hopefully our kids respond to that challenge.”