The Forsyth Panthers improved to 7-3 with Friday night’s win over Willow Springs.

Head coach Kris Conley said the Panthers battled some adversity early in the game to come out with the 41-21 win. He said it was a back and forth game up until the fourth quarter.

“We kind of dropped the hammer on them after that,” Conley said.

He added that it was a bit of a crazy week with a lot of things going on, but the team remained focused.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Conley said.

The Panthers are home again this Friday, where they’ll face Fair Grove. This will be their second game against Fair Grove this season.

Despite the fact the first game against Fair Grove ended in a loss, Conley said it was a tale of two halves offensively. The Panthers went scoreless in the first half, only to come back in the second and outscore Fair Grove 20-8. He said, overall, they had a pretty good game defensively.

In this Friday’s game, Conley is looking for a little bit of a better start.

“I think if we believe in ourselves, it’ll make a big difference,” Conley said.

This is Conley’s first year as head coach for the Forsyth Panthers. He said he’s proud of everyone who is involved with the football program.

“The kids, the coaches, the community,” Conley said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

If the Panthers win this Friday’s game against Fair Grove, they’ll move on to the district finals where they’ll face the winner of the Springfield Catholic/Liberty game.

Springfield Catholic is seeded first in the district with a 3-3 record and Liberty is seeded fourth with an 8-2 record.