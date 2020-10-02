The regular season for high school volleyball wraps up at the end of this month. Here’s an update on how things are looking for area volleyball teams mid-season and how the end of their season will look. 

Branson volleyball is 15-9-1 for the season prior to their match against Webb City Thursday. 

The remainder of their regular season is as follows:

10/5 vs Glendale

10/6 vs Nixa

10/8 @ Neosho

10/12 vs Hillcrest

10/13 @ Carthage

10/15 vs Carl Junction

10/20 vs Willard

 

Hollister volleyball is 5-3 for the season prior to their match at Logan-Rogersville Thursday.

The remainder of their regular season is as follows:

10/3 @ Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament

10/6 vs Aurora

10/8 @ Marshfield

10/13 vs Reeds Spring

10/15 @ Springfield Catholic

10/17 Hollister Tournament

10/19 @ Monett

10/20 vs Mt. Vernon

 

Reeds Spring volleyball is 7-4-1 for the season prior to their match at Springfield Catholic Thursday.

The remainder of their regular season is as follows:

10/3 @ Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament

10/5 @ Parkview

10/6 vs Mt. Vernon

10/7 vs Cassville

10/13 @ Hollister

10/15 vs Logan-Rogersville

10/17 @ Hollister Tournament

10/20 vs Aurora

 

Forsyth volleyball is 7-3-1 for the season.

The remainder of the regular season is as follows:

10/5 vs Spokane

10/6 @ Hurley

10/12 vs Marionville

10/13 @ Bradleyville

10/15 @ Clever

10/17 @ Sparta Invitational

10/19 vs Blue Eye

10/20 @ Crane

10/22 @ Fair Grove

 

Blue Eye volleyball is 4-7-1 for the season prior to their match at Fordland Thursday.

The remainder of their regular season is as follows:

10/6 @ Spokane

10/8 vs Galena

10/12 vs Billings

10/15 vs Purdy 

10/17 @ Hollister Tournament

10/19 @ Forsyth

10/22 @ Crane

