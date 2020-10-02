The regular season for high school volleyball wraps up at the end of this month. Here’s an update on how things are looking for area volleyball teams mid-season and how the end of their season will look.
Branson volleyball is 15-9-1 for the season prior to their match against Webb City Thursday.
The remainder of their regular season is as follows:
10/5 vs Glendale
10/6 vs Nixa
10/8 @ Neosho
10/12 vs Hillcrest
10/13 @ Carthage
10/15 vs Carl Junction
10/20 vs Willard
Hollister volleyball is 5-3 for the season prior to their match at Logan-Rogersville Thursday.
The remainder of their regular season is as follows:
10/3 @ Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
10/6 vs Aurora
10/8 @ Marshfield
10/13 vs Reeds Spring
10/15 @ Springfield Catholic
10/17 Hollister Tournament
10/19 @ Monett
10/20 vs Mt. Vernon
Reeds Spring volleyball is 7-4-1 for the season prior to their match at Springfield Catholic Thursday.
The remainder of their regular season is as follows:
10/3 @ Mt. Vernon Varsity Tournament
10/5 @ Parkview
10/6 vs Mt. Vernon
10/7 vs Cassville
10/13 @ Hollister
10/15 vs Logan-Rogersville
10/17 @ Hollister Tournament
10/20 vs Aurora
Forsyth volleyball is 7-3-1 for the season.
The remainder of the regular season is as follows:
10/5 vs Spokane
10/6 @ Hurley
10/12 vs Marionville
10/13 @ Bradleyville
10/15 @ Clever
10/17 @ Sparta Invitational
10/19 vs Blue Eye
10/20 @ Crane
10/22 @ Fair Grove
Blue Eye volleyball is 4-7-1 for the season prior to their match at Fordland Thursday.
The remainder of their regular season is as follows:
10/6 @ Spokane
10/8 vs Galena
10/12 vs Billings
10/15 vs Purdy
10/17 @ Hollister Tournament
10/19 @ Forsyth
10/22 @ Crane
