For the third time this season, the Blue Eye boys basketball team lost a game they could have won.

The Bulldogs faced the Berryville Bobcats of Arkansas and lost 48-31 on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

It was a competitive and aggressive game early – neither team had many shot opportunities in the first quarter. Blue Eye played a slower, more methodical game while Berryville was more aggressive in getting to the basket.

Berryville had a height advantage over the Bulldogs, but struggled to get shots off down low.

By the end of the first quarter, Berryville led by one – 4-3.

Both teams continued their game strategies through the second quarter. Blue Eye took the lead and slowed its game even more, waiting to find a shot.

At one point, junior point guard Ryan Cardenzana had the ball at the top of the key and put up a 3-pointer. He made it and turned to head coach Kyle Turner and shrugged as if it was the best option he had.

A few more triples from Blue Eye forced Berryville to take a timeout with 1:24 left in the second quarter, and Blue Eye led 17-9.

Nothing much happened in the final minute of the first half, with Berryville making just one free throw in that time.

Berryville moved to a higher paced game in the second half, and eventually took the lead and held onto it for the 17-point win.

Second half scoring has been a struggle for Blue Eye so far this season. The Bulldogs lost their first two games by 10 combined points before beating Forsyth’s junior varsity team in the consolation bracket of the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament.

Blue Eye actually led Reeds Spring in its second game before going scoreless in the fourth quarter, allowing Reeds Spring to secure the 46-43 comeback win. After the Forsyth tournament, Turner said his team has to learn how to win at this point.

Blue Eye hosted the 5-1 Hollister Tigers on Friday, Dec. 11.