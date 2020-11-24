Basketball season has officially arrived in the Ozarks, and the Hollister boys basketball team started it off with a strong win.

The Tigers defeated the Cabool 70-49 on Friday, Nov. 20.

Schools in the area had participated in jamborees earlier in the week, but this was the first matchup for the official start of the season for the Tri-Lakes area. When walking into the gym, the feeling of anticipation was overwhelming. Fans and players alike were antsy to start a season so many were unsure would even happen.

The nerves were present for both teams at the start of the game. While Hollister played a high-paced game, just as head coach Pete Leonard said they would, small mistakes early on from the Tigers kept Cabool in the game.

“We were very aggressive early,” Leonard said. “Everyone wanted to score, and we didn’t let our offense settle in and score the way we wanted. Once we settled down, the rest is history.”

Junior Josh Barlow took the team on his shoulders, scoring 11 of the team’s 16 points in the first quarter. He and sophomore Garrett Snyder led the team in points overall by the end of the game.

The Cabool Bulldogs stayed with the Tigers for most of the first half. At one point, the Tigers led by as many as 12, but Cabool pulled within one several times.

At half, the Tigers led by just three, 31-28.

The Tigers played an uptempo game in both halves. They kept the ball on offense, but kept the pace with a consistent weave at the top of the key. Looks down low to junior Clay Kemp — and even Barlow occasionally — allowed for quick ball movement.

The end of the first half ended with several players with two or more fouls. The last three minutes of the second quarter saw plenty of fouls on both ends due to an aggressively close score.

Hollister came out for the second half with a newfound composed energy. The pace continued, but shots were dropping for the Tigers, especially Snyder’s and Barlow’s.

“They had really good games,” Leonard said. “We knew it was possible for both of them. A big part of that is that both of our point guards were finding guys in space and creating shots for them. Everyone embraced their role, and did what they needed to do, and that was the most rewarding thing to see.”

As shots continued to drop for the Tigers, the Bulldogs struggled to find consistent shots. Forced turnovers by Hollister resulted in a lot of transition scoring — something the Tigers wanted to capitalize on this season.

“We turned them over 19 times, which is kind of what we wanted to do,” Leonard said. “Our press was pretty effective in the first quarter especially, but we had to back down a bit after we got into some foul trouble.”

By the end of the game, the Tigers were clearly in control of the game. Cabool attempted a few more shots, but the Tigers secured the 21-point win at the start of the season.

“Every team wants that one on the right side, so it was definitely a weight off our shoulders,” Leonard said.

The Tigers played at Spokane Tuesday, Nov. 24, and will start next week off in the Forsyth Tournament.