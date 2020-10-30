Branson High School

District play began for the Pirates on the 27th, where they played the Monett Lady Cubs and won all three sets. They won the first set 25-10, the second 25-12 and the third 25-15 to take a 3-0 win.

Their success continued when they faced the McDonald County Mustangs the next day, winning all three sets again. They won the first 25-19, the second 25-12 and the third 25-17 for the 3-0 win and district championship.

They now move onto the state sectionals, where they’ll face the winner of the Class 4 District 12 Championship. The sectionals take place at Carl Junction High School Saturday, and the winner of that match will move on to play the winner of the Carl Junction/Willard match later that afternoon in the quarterfinals.

Blue Eye High School

District play began for the Lady Bulldogs on the 27th, where they started out with a match against Billings. The Lady Bulldogs won the match in four sets. They won the first 26-24, lost the second 25-23, won the third 25-22 and the fourth 25-16 for a final score of 3-1.

They moved on to face New Covenant and won that match in three sets for a final score of 3-0. They won the first 25-23, the second 28-26 and the third 25-23. The win moved them to the Class 1 State Sectionals, where they’ll face Lesterville Saturday afternoon at Blue Eye High School. The winner of that match will move on to play the winner of the College Heights/Summersville match later that afternoon.

Hollister High School

District play began for the Lady Tigers on the 26th. They faced Buffalo and won in four sets. They won the first 25-15, the second 25-19, lost the third 25-19 and won the fourth 25-22 for a final score of 3-1.

They moved on to play Springfield Catholic, and lost that game in three sets. They lost the first 25-11, the second 25-13 and the third 25-21.

The loss ended the season for the Lady Tigers. Their season record is 11-15-2.

Reeds Spring High School

District play began for the Lady Wolves on the 27th. They faced Forsyth and won in four sets. They won the first 25-15, the second 25-23, lost the third 25-22 and won the fourth 25-21.

They moved on to play Springfield Catholic, and lost that game in four sets. They won the first 25-23, lost the second 25-19, the third 25-14 and the fourth 25-14.

The loss ended the season for the Lady Wolves. Their season record is 12-9-2.

Forsyth High School

District play began for the Lady Panthers on the 27th. They faced Reeds Spring, and lost in four sets. They lost the first 25-15, the second 25-22, won the third 25-22 and lost the fourth 25-21.

The loss ended the season for the Lady Panthers. Their season record is 21-6-1.