Leading up to the high school basketball season, the Branson Tri-Lakes News will preview the upcoming basketball seasons.

The countdown is on.

Hollister’s boys basketball team starts off the high school basketball season in less than a week, and the team couldn’t feel more ready.

The Tigers are returning all of last year’s team except for one senior. This year’s seniors — including Cole Jones, Brady Peterson, and Colby Teaster — have been around head coach Pete Leonard for years now. That proves advantageous for the Tigers when it comes to tough games.

“At least three of them that have been around me long enough that they’re kind of an extension of me on the floor,” Leonard said. “So they take care of problems before I have to get to it.”

Jones said his communication with Leonard while he is on the court has improved how he and the team plays. He’ll communicate what he sees on the court, Leonard adjusts his game plan, and then Jones relays that to the team on the court.

The overall communication of the team is something Jones said they want to improve on. In the past, Teaster and Cole said communication and teamwork have lacked. As the days wind down for the Tigers before their first game, the seniors are hammering home the importance of working together as a unit.

“Our goal as a team is to play good defense this year,” Teaster said. “We’re young and small, so defense is a big thing, and we just want to play as a team and not be individuals.”

So far, it’s looking promising for the Tigers. There are three new players joining the varsity squad, and they’re bringing a lot to the team.

Leonard said having an experienced team that already knows the expectations makes his job easier. He does not need to spend a lot of time teaching the new players how to do things or to act the right way because the seniors and other experienced players are doing that for him.

“It makes my job a lot easier,” Leonard said with a smile.

Leonard’s job might be easier in the day-to-day duties, but there’s still plenty of challenges

ahead this season. The Tigers are playing in three tournaments this year: the 59th Annual Forsyth Tournament, the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic and the Conway Invitational.

“The tournaments we’re in set us up great for the postseason,” Leonard said. “The first tournament’s at Forsyth, and I think one through seven seed has a chance. Everyone’s going to have to show up every night, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

The level of competition will be high and will prepare them for their ultimate season goal: win districts. It’s been so long since the Tigers have had success in the postseason. This year could be the year they win districts if they do everything right, according to Teaster and Cole.

“We’re very excited,” Cole said. “This year, we’ve been emphasizing a lot of working as a team. So that is probably the best benefit we’ll have this season.”

Hollister starts its season against Cabool at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 at home.