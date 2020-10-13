The Forsyth Panthers have the best record in the Tri-Lakes area after Friday’s 48-34 win against Strafford. They improved to 4-3.

Head coach Kris Conley said Friday’s game was a battle. They scored on every possession, except for their last possession.

“For the most part, our offense was rolling,” Conley said. “Our defense made some plays when they had to.”

The Panthers never punted and didn’t have any turnovers.

He said things got started with a big play from Buck Sanders that got the Panthers in the lead.

Then they intercepted the ball on Strafford’s first drive and ran with it to score again. The Panthers had an early 14-0 lead.

Strafford scored on their next drive, and Forsyth blocked their attempt at the extra point. The Panthers scored again to make it a 21-6 game. Strafford answered with one of their own, but Forsyth wanted to make sure to take up a lot of time with their next drive. They got the ball back with just over three minutes left in the half. By the time they scored, there was just 55 seconds left to play in the half.

Strafford threw the ball into the end zone, and a pass interference was called against Forsyth. With three seconds left in the half, Strafford hit a reverse pass to score and end the half.

At halftime, Forsyth led 28-20.

Strafford scored on their first drive of the second half, and got a two-point conversion which tied up the game for the first time all night.

“We answered right back with a lot of resilience,” Conley said.

But, Strafford answered for that as well. The game was tied at 34. Forsyth got the ball back and went down to score again, which brought them back to a 41-34 lead. In the fourth quarter, Forsyth scored again and got up to a 48-34 lead.

Conley said on Strafford’s next drive, the Panthers intercepted a pass. With about 8 minutes left to play, the Panthers had the ball once again.

“We chewed about 8 minutes off,” Conley said. “That ended the game.”

Conley said it was an exciting game, and he thought the team played with a lot of resilience. But he gave a lot of credit to Strafford as well.

“They never quit,” Conley said. “They hit plays all night, but our offensive line really did a great job. They really brought it all game.”

The Panthers are on the road this Friday, where they’ll face Pleasant Hope (0-4).