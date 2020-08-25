The following are some facts and tidbits from the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Missouri Roots

Four players have ties to Missouri including John Daly, who attended Helias High School in the state capital of Jefferson City, Missouri where he was a letterman in both football and golf. Daly went on to earn the first significant title of his career at the 1983 Missouri State Amateur Championship as a high school junior.

Two-time Charles Schwab Cup winner Jay Haas was born in St. Louis, while six-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Jeff Maggert was born in Columbia. Tom Pernice Jr., who won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in 2019 with partner Scott Hoch, hails from Kansas City.

Additionally, Chris DiMarco earned the first professional win of his career in nearby Springfield at the 1997 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper, one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s four original events.

International Flavor

In addition to the United States, the field features players hailing from 13 other countries including England (Paul Broadhurst), Fiji (Vijay Singh), Germany (Bernhard Langer), South Africa (Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and David Frost), Scotland (Colin Montgomerie), Spain (Miguel Angel Jiménez), Sweden (Robert Karlsson, Jesper Parnevik), Canada (Mike Weir), Argentina (Àngel Cabrera), Australia (Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie and Rod Pampling), South Korea (K.J. Choi), Zimbabwe (Denis Watson) and Northern Ireland (Darren Clarke).

PGA TOUR Champions combines 2020-21 seasons

Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 PGA TOUR Champions tournaments have been canceled from the original 27-tournament schedule. In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA TOUR Champions has combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons and formed a singular 2020-21 season.

In addition, other measures were taken to offset some of the impact made by the cancellation of tournaments.

–In 2020, the field size of tournaments will increase from 78 to 81 players.

–In 2020, the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events will be converted into 81-player fields.

–The Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be reduced from 72 to 54 holes.

Players will retain their 2020 eligibility in 2021, except for the five players in the Q-School category, who will play their guaranteed events. Additionally, the 2020 PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament will not be conducted, and player awards will not be presented at the end of 2020.