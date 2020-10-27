The Reeds Spring Wolves fell 42-7 against Logan-Rogersville Friday night. It left them with a 2-6 regular season record.
The Wolves haven’t picked up a win since their game against Hollister, where they pulled ahead to a 24-18 win.
They enter the Class 3 District 6 Tournament seeded fourth, and they’ll get to face Hollister once again. The Wolves are on a four-game losing streak, and have yet to win a game in the month of October.
Head coach Andy McFarland could not be reached for comment in time for print.
