The boys in blue won out on Tuesday evening in the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament.

The Forsyth Panthers defeated Carl Junction 79-48, and Hollister defeated Reeds Spring 67-53.

All three local teams were impressive in their respective outings.

Forsyth started the night off strong against Carl Junction. The Panthers had already played one game this season against Mansfield and won 77-72. Senior Buck Sanders led the way in that game, scoring 39 points.

Forsyth was without Sanders in Tuesday’s matchup. The senior was not on the bench for the game. Still plenty of others stepped up, especially early on in the game. Fellow senior Gavin Lux scored nine of his 18 points in the first quarter, two of which came off technical free throws after Carl Junction failed to list one of its players on the roster.

After the first quarter, the Panthers led 24-10.

Carl Junction tried to keep up with Forsyth in the second quarter. The score differential was only seven, but the hole was deep. A 21-point third quarter from the Panthers sealed the game, and they went on to win.

Forsyth, Strafford and Carl Junction were in the pool play section of the Forsyth bracket. Forsyth and Strafford beat Carl Junction, so they are the top seeds of the three. At the top of the bracket, Ava defeated Blue Eye on Monday.

Hollister and Reeds Spring were the other two teams at the top of the bracket, and they faced off after Forsyth beat Carl Junction.

If anyone had walked out and come back, they might not have known it was a different game going on.

Forsyth, the home team, wore all white uniforms with blue trim and lettering. The Hollister Tigers wore the same. Carl Junction wore all red with white lettering. The Reeds Spring Wolves wore the same.

This game, though, was much more tooth-and-nail than the previous one. Hollister held the lead for the entire game and even pulled away from Reeds Spring at times, but the Wolves continued to chip away at the score.

The Wolves were without their leading scorer in senior Lance Hafar. Junior Ty Cooper stepped up in his place, scoring 29 points total, but it wasn’t enough. Hollister pulled out the 14-point win.

It was Reeds Spring’s first game under head coach Austin Kendrick. In the past, the Wolves have played a slower, more methodical offense. This year Kendrick said he thought some of the athletes could be let loose a little more.

That’s exactly what happened. The Hollister Tigers, who have played an offense quick to move the ball, started with a high tempo, and Reeds Spring matched it.

Turnovers ultimately led to Reeds Spring’s loss, but turnovers are something the Tigers focused on in the first two games of the season. In their first game against Cabool, Hollister forced 19 turnovers. Head coach Pete Leonard said forcing turnovers will continue to help the Tigers come up with wins.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Forsyth Panthers were 2-0, the Reeds Spring Wolves were 0-1, and the Hollister Tigers were 3-0.

The 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament runs through today, Saturday, Dec. 5.