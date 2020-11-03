The area volleyball season came to an end Saturday.
Blue Eye played Lesterville Saturday afternoon, falling to them in three sets in the state sectionals. The Lady Bulldogs fell 25-18, 25-11 and 25-20.
Branson played Harrisonville that same afternoon and beat them in five sets. They fell 28-26 in the first set and 25-23 in the second. They won the next three 25-17, 25-10 and 15-8.
The Pirates moved on to play Willard in the quarterfinals that same afternoon. They lost in three sets. The Pirates fell 25-15, 25-13 and 25-10.
