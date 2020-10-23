The Soccer Pirates picked up another win Tuesday night, after beating Webb City 2-1. The win brought the Pirates to 13-7 overall and 5-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
It was a slow start for the Pirates in the fog Tuesday night. The first half was a scoreless one, and the first 15 minutes of the second half appeared to be similar to the first half.
It wasn’t until Brayan Barboza followed up a rebound off Webb City’s goalkeeper that the Pirates would get themselves on the board. It only took a few extra minutes before Carlton Epps took a pass in the midfield, drove it down the field before he was fouled. The foul allowed Epps a spot kick, and he scored his 38th goal of the season to put the Pirates up by two.
Webb City managed to get one past Branson’s goalkeeper, but it wouldn’t be enough for them. The Pirates’ defense regrouped and held Webb City to one goal for the rest of the game, and the Pirates took the 2-1 win.
The regular season is winding down for the Pirates, they only had three games remaining after their win against Webb City. They are set to play Springfield Catholic (9-6) in the first round of the Class 3 District 10 Tournament.
