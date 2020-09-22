Branson

The Pirates secured their second win of the season, beating Neosho 49-15 on the road.

Head coach Anthony Hays said it was a good game for them, although it’s always tough traveling so far.

“It’s one of our longer trips,” Hays said. “I felt like we came out and did some good things right off the bat and ended up with a big victory.”

Hays added that they got a lot of players minutes and had a lot of players contribute.

“So, it was a good night,” Hays said. “it made that bus trip back a little shorter.”

In the first couple of weeks of the season, the Pirates struggled with turnovers and penalties. Hays said one of the main things they needed to improve early on was just the ability to play cleaner football.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve had zero turnovers and very few penalties,” Hays said. “I think our kids are recognizing that if you play clean football, it helps you have a chance to win football games. Really the last two weeks have been night and day compared to the first two weeks.”

Branson is on the road again this weekend, where they will face Carthage (3-0).

Carthage missed last Friday’s game, but Hays said Branson had been told there will be enough players at the varsity level for this Friday’s game to be played as scheduled.

Hays said the team has some confidence heading into Friday’s game, especially since they’re coming off back-to-back wins. Until then, he said they’re just focused on themselves and what they can do to improve.

“Really we’re just going to focus on us getting better,” Hays said. “We’ll just plan on going down to Carthage and giving our best effort.”

Hollister

Hollister also secured their second win of the season against Marshfield, winning 27-24. Hollister head coach Rich Adkins could not be reached in time for print.

Hollister is home next weekend, where they play Reeds Spring (1-2).

Reeds Spring

Reeds Spring’s game against Springfield Catholic was canceled Friday, but the Wolves are still playing this Friday’s game at Hollister (2-2).