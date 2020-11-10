I don’t know of a better way to start off an introductory column than to say: Hi, I’m Amanda. I love sports, and I’m incredibly excited for this job.

If you read Bailey’s column from last week (which I hope you did), you know that she’s starting a new job and she knew who was replacing her. Surprise, it’s me. I have to thank Bailey for thinking I’m ready for this job. She was one of the first people I met when I joined the student newspaper at Missouri State University, and she is one of my closest friends to this day.

Everything she created here was amazing, and I hope I can fill the shoes she left for me. With that being said, I feel like everyone who reads this sports section should know a few things about me first:

1. I’ve been a sports fan since the day I was born.

I mean that literally. I learned how to throw a ball before I knew how to talk. I grew up watching sports on TV, I participated in way too many sports as a child, and I still find myself being drawn into the world of sports even outside of work.

Soccer was my sport of choice growing up and a scholarship is what brought me to southwest Missouri from the Kansas City, Missouri, area. I’ve had plenty of experience with other sports, though. Whether I’ve played them or reported on them, I feel comfortable at almost any event.

2. I love covering high school sports.

When I found out I’d get to cover multiple schools and sports, I was ecstatic. Covering high school sports was my first love, and it always reminds me of how much I enjoy my job. There’s no better feeling than interacting with high school kids who are loving their time with their team. The smiles after a big win, the environment from the fans; it makes the long hours and busy days worth it.

3. I’m very active on Twitter.

This is a product of my generation and the education I’ve received. There’s no denying we live in the most digital, instantaneous world any of us has ever known. I’m going to try to use that to my advantage – and yours. I will do my best to provide updates on the events I am at, and I will try to share updates from events I can’t be at.

I also want to note, that I appreciate feedback and interaction from you as parents, fans and athletes. Twitter is the quickest way to get information to me, but I will do my best to respond to emails promptly. Follow me or send me a direct message @mandajsullivan on Twitter or shoot me an email asullivan@bransontrilakesnews.com

4. I consider myself very outgoing.

As noted above, Twitter is the quickest way to reach me virtually, but don’t even hesitate to come say hi and chat with me. I’m going to cover as much as I can because it’s my job, but I want to provide entertaining and informative stories for you as readers. That doesn’t come without your feedback.

If you see me walking into a game or sitting on the end line of a basketball game or even out getting lunch, please feel welcome to introduce yourself, say hi and talk sports with me. You’ll probably make my day if you do so.

With all that being said, I hope you feel a little bit more informed about the new sports editor here at the Branson Tri-Lakes News. I’m thrilled to start going out to events, and I hope you’re excited to see what’s coming.

Talk soon.