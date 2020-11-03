Quarantine leads to canceled game, moves the Wolves to semifinals
Due to a number of student athletes having to quarantine, Hollister had to forfeit their game against Reeds Spring. This also meant that Reeds Spring wouldn’t be able to play in the first round of districts.
This automatically moved Reeds Spring to the district semifinals where they’ll travel to face Cassville.
Cassville is seeded first in the district with a 7-2 record, and the Wolves are seeded fourth with a 3-6 record. If the Wolves come away with a win Friday, they’ll move on to the district finals where they’ll face the winner of the Mt. Vernon/Seneca game. Mt. Vernon is seeded second in the district with a record of 4-5, and Seneca is seeded sixth with a record of 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.