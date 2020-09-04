Champion Athletes of the Ozarks recently held its Annual Sports Celebration. Two separate recognitions were given out – the All-Star Athletes award for athletes and outstanding achievements in Life Skills, reaching personal goal and an outstanding effort to help other athletes learn and the Linda McHaney Everyday Hero award for volunteers and outstanding effort to teach athletes, advance their skills and to grow Champion Athletes of the Ozarks.
According to the press release, two individuals from the area were recognized at the annual sports celebration. Robert Ford of Branson was recognized as an All-Star Athlete and Roy Watson of Developmental Connections was recognized as a Linda McHaney Everyday Hero.
Champion Athletes of the Ozarks serves children and adults with disabilities in the Ozarks. Their website says their mission is “to build self esteem, self-confidence and everyday life skills therefore enhancing the lives of children and adults with disabilities through education, sports competition and new opportunities.”
More information about Champion Athletes of the Ozarks can be found on their website, championathletes.org.
